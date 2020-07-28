Police warn of phone scam in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning everyone of a phone scam that is going around.
The scam works by you receiving a phone call, (could be a local number like this one (1-573-352-5225) which when called back will seem like a legit source. The caller will inform you that you have a warrant for your arrest and you need to send a sum of money to them (usually they want 1,000 dollars). They will tell you to stay on the phone until the transaction is complete or you will be arrested.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office wants to stress that they will NOT call you via the phone and tell you that you have a warrant.
They also won’t ask you to wire them money.
If you are not sure if you are being scammed or not feel free to tell the individual you are speaking with that you will be going to the closest law enforcement agency near you to clear it up. Then hang up the phone. If there is some legal issue involving law enforcement the sheriff’s office says they will be willing to help you at the office.
They are actively searching for the party/s involved in this scam.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.