1 new COVID-19 case in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Center has confirmed another new positive cases of COVID-19 in Reynolds County.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in Reynolds County to fifteen.
The patient is currently in isolation.
The Reynolds County Health Center continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
No other information will be provided about the patient.
