1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 30 additional deaths, on Tuesday, July 28.
One of the new deaths reported on Tuesday was a man in his 70s from Williamson County.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is 173,731, including 7,446 total deaths.
As of Monday night, the health department reported 1,383 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 329 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, 2,570,465 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
