5 more COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.
The Graves County Health Department announced five new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 28, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 8:30 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced five new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.

The case details are below.

  • A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  • A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  • A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at the hospital.
  • A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.

