5 more COVID-19 cases in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department announced five new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.
The case details are below.
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at the hospital.
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
