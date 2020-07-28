McCracken Co. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing child sexual exploitation charges after an undercover Crimes Against Children investigation.
Russell A. Farmer, 24, was charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor - first offense, eight counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor - first offense and one count of promoting a sexual act by a minor under 16 years old. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Farmer is accused of distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation resulted in a search warrant being issued at a Paducah home on July 27. They said equipment was seized and taken to Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory for examination.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is made up of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Its mission is to help state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
