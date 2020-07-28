Louisville Kroger Division to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., has partnered with Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department for Public Health since April to provide COVID-19 testing via drive-thru locations.
In the Commonwealth, Kroger Health has facilitated more than 64,500 tests, helping to protect the community, identify areas of high rates of infection and limit the spread of COVID-19.
“While drive-thru testing provided a quick, interim solution, Kroger Health is transitioning to provide long-term COVID-19 testing solutions, leveraging The Little Clinic locations and our innovative COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health.
Kroger Health plans to transition its single-location drive-thru testing to a new model that leverages the company’s 46 The Little Clinic locations in Kentucky.
The shift will allow Kroger Health’s multidisciplinary team to increase public testing capacity and expand accessibility.
The Little Clinic locations have the capability to test more than 5,000 patients a week.
Patients can take the required steps to schedule an appointment at www.thelittleclinic.com, where they can also answer screening questions to ensure they meet the CDC’s testing guidelines.
Once a patient is scheduled for an appointment, a licensed practitioner will contact the patient via telehealth or by phone.
The Little Clinic locations will offer designated parking spots for patients to wait in until their respective appointment time.
Most COVID-19 tests can be self-administered under the observation of a Kroger Health professional while the patient remains in their vehicle.
Additional measures like required personal protective equipment and new policies will be instituted to promote the health and safety of all associates, patients, and customers.
