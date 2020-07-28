Lingering Rain This Morning

Lingering drizzle and rain will continue this morning across portions of southeast Missouri and Kentucky. Temperatures are in the 70s and it is still muggy starting off the day. Where the cold front is sets up this afternoon is where we will likely see scattered rain and storm activity in our southern counties. Northern portions of the Heartland look to stay dry and see some sunshine. High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s.
More rain and storms in store every day this week with widespread heavier rain anticipated with another system near the end of the week. Temperatures look to stay cooler though in the 80s.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.