KHSAA Board approves new schedules for fall sports

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association held a meeting to discuss the future of fall sports on Tuesday.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the KHSAA Board voted to move back the beginning of soccer, cross country, and volleyball seasons until early Septemeber.
Limited practices (six hours of practice per week) have moved back until August 24. Full practice will start up on August 31 and competition will begin on Septemeber 7.
KHSAA also voted to move the start of the football season to September 11. Practice will start on August 24. Playoffs will begin on November 13, and state championships are set for December 11-12.
During their meeting on July 10, KHSAA officials prolonged that ruling and ordered all fall sports to continue with limited practices until at least through August 2.
