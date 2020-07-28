Heartland outdoor equipment store feels the effects of pandemic

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -As more people turn to the great outdoors for things to do with family and friends, that means sales at outdoor shops are going to go up.
But Shawnee Trails in Carbondale was closed for 10 weeks up until about a month ago. Owner Richard Reeve said that is time and money he wont get back
“A little over a month back open, and we were closed for 10 weeks so that’s something we’ll never gain back.” said Reeve
Shawnee trails will be playing catch up all summer long. Reeve’s hopes customers interest stick to wanting to be outdoors.
“I just hope its not a slight up spending spree by people that were stuck indoors for so long.” says Reeve
With more people outdoors, according to Reeve, some items are harder to get for customers.
“Kayaks and canoes have been strong people wanting to just get out cause that’s one thing you can do for social distancing and hiking boots have seen a little uptick and day packs like hiking day packs.” said Reeve
One of our reporters met up with the Beabout family from Columbia, Illinois. They were at Giant City State Park exploring the beautiful scenery.
“We love hiking, these guys love to climb so rock climbing is uh a favorite of theirs.” says Father, Kevin Beabout
As suppliers are being hit by the pandemic as well, Shawnee Trails is seeing the effects of that as well.
“A lot of companies we deal with are just way back-ordered on stock a lot of stuff we cannot get at the moment; we’ve lost a lot of sales because of that.” said Reeve
But, if the pandemic keeps trending the way it is, Reeve is nervous for his business.
“Right now, my biggest fear Is people won’t take it seriously enough and we might have a second closure and if that happens, I’m in trouble.” said Reeve
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.