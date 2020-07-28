Fredericktown R-II school district officials ask parents input on school plans

Fredericktown, Mo. (KFVS) - Fredericktown R-1 school district created a survey to ask parents if they want their children back in school buildings or learning from home.
Melanie Allen is the district’s communication director.
“We had 870 responses, which is a very good response. We are very pleased with that. We still have some rolling in,”she said.
And the survey found a majority of parents, 67 percent, favor in-person learning, something Superintendent Chad Starkey supports.
"We truly believe that face to face education is the best for our students, and we're going to try and make that work," he said.
With 1,900 students in the district, Allen said the goal is to support all parents and students.
“We want to hear from them and if there’s anything that we can add to our plan or that we need to adjust we want to do that they feel very comfortable,” she said.
”We’ll have some students that are probably afraid to come school so we’re going to working on options for them,” said Starkey.
And even with all this input, Starkey knows their plans can change.
“Educationally we may have to flexible this year,”he said
