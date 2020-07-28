Forgery and mail theft investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department along with investigators from the United States Office of Inspector General and the United States Postal Service conducted a joint investigation during the last several months in reference to numerous thefts of mail from U. S. Postal Service collection boxes in Carbondale.
As a result of the thefts, mail containing checks were forged by the suspects.
The suspects have been identified as a result of this investigation.
However, officials have been unable to publicly identify them until they are formally charged.
To date, there are over 75 victims involved in this investigation.
The victims have been notified.
It is also important for the public to know, while this investigation remains ongoing, the thefts of mail have been resolved.
As the investigation remains active and ongoing, additional information cannot be released at this time.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200.
