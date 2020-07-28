First Alert: Rainy, muggy morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Lingering drizzle and rain will continue this morning across parts of southeast Missouri and Kentucky.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the 70s and it is still muggy.
Where the cold front sets up this afternoon is where we will likely see scattered rain and storm activity in our southern counties.
More rain and storms are in store every day this week with widespread, heavier rain anticipated with another system near the end of the week.
Temperatures look to stay cooler in the 80s.
