Mobile home heavily damaged by fire in rural Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire Tuesday morning, July 28.
It was in the Mulberry Acres mobile home park on Cottonwood Street, near Fruitland.
According to Fruitland Fire Chief Rob Francis, they got the call around 10:19 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m. they were still fighting the fire and putting out hot spots. By 1 p.m., he said they were cleaning up. One mobile home was damaged and is considered a total loss.
Chief Francis said the fire was not considered suspicious. They are still investigating the cause.
He said there were no injuries.
The Jackson, East County, Millersville, North County and Delta Fire Departments also responded.
