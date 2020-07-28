Charleston announces back to school plans for Fall 2020

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 27, the Charleston R-I Board of Education approved a plan for returning to school in August.
The plan includes options for online and in-person blended learning.
Students wishing to attend Charleston Schools online this fall will need to apply by August 5, one application per student.
”JaysAway Virtual Instruction,” the online option, may look different at each grade level and may include the use of technology like Google Classroom and Seesaw, as well as school-issued Chromebooks.
Students who choose the A-B schedule will commit to a quarter of “blended intermittent instruction,” which means that they will attend school every other day and will receive online instruction when not at school.
According to the plan, every attempt will be made to group families together on the same A or B days.
Slightly modified in-person plans for Preschool will be implemented with no online learning option, according to the plan.
School officials say these learning options are not intended to be permanent, and that while they are committing to the modified schedule for one quarter, changes could be made earlier depending on the state of COVID in the region at the time.
”There is no playbook” said Superintendent Jeremy Siebert. “This is an unpredictable time for everyone.”
In early July, the committee sent parent and staff surveys to get feedback and opinions.
The committee worked with the Mississippi County Health Department to ensure the plan meets all local and CDC guidelines.
While school leaders agreed that the best educational option for students was in-person learning, they had to consider what was best for the health of the community at large.
The first day of school will be August 26.
General registration will be required for all students, and is expected to be an online process this year.
School leaders are encouraging parents and students to review these plans and reach out to them with any questions.
Charleston R-I’s full plan can be found at www.charlestonbluejays.org/familyupdates/.
