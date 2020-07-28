Bollinger Co. Health Dept. holds drive-thru immunizations for back to school

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Health department officials got creative to get students ready for school.
The students didn’t have to walk in to the clinic to get their shots for school, instead they got them while sitting in the car.
Bollinger County Health Department Administrator Juanita Welker said the shots are vital to attend school. She said that’s why they came up with a safer and faster way.
Welker said the event helped parents get ahead of the rush when it comes to back-to-school preparations.
They pushed parents to bring their kids before August.
“We’re trying to get parents to bring their children in early instead of waiting til that week before school,” Welker said. “It’s always a busy time for the health department and with the current restrictions on having a lot of people in our lobby, we decided to offer it outside.”
She said they’re also using the drive-thru event as practice in case they need to it again in the future.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.