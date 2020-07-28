Bi-County Health reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. (Source: AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
By Jessica Ladd | July 28, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT - Updated July 28 at 7:34 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Franklin

Females: One in their 60s

Williamson

Females: One in their 20s and one in their 30s

Males: One child under 10, one teenager, and one in their 80′s.

To date, there have been a total of 275 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 109 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.

