Bi-County Health reports 6 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported six more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
Females: One in their 60s
Williamson
Females: One in their 20s and one in their 30s
Males: One child under 10, one teenager, and one in their 80′s.
To date, there have been a total of 275 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 109 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.