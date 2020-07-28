Aaron Lewis added to Sikeston Rodeo lineup

Tickets are going fast for this year’s Rodeo and the Sikeston Jaycees are highly encouraging those who are interested to buy early. Tickets can be purchased at the box office located at 1220 N. Ingram Rd. in Sikeston or over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at SikestonRodeo.com.