Aaron Lewis added to Sikeston Rodeo lineup

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced the return of Aaron Lewis to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
Lewis will take the stage on Thurs., August 6.
“As the front man for the hard Rock heroes Staind and as a Country solo artist, Aaron Lewis has had several chart-topping hits over the past two decades,” said Travis Deere, Rodeo Chairman. “He was a crowd pleaser when he played at our Rodeo in 2015 and we’re excited to have him take the stage in Sikeston again.”
Lewis joins a stacked line-up of musical entertainers performing at the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Including Nelly, who will take the stage following Rodeo events on Wednesday August 5. Cody Johnson, who will play to a sold-out arena on Friday, August 7 and Joe Nichols who will wrap up the week-long event on Saturday August 8.
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors have put several precautionary measures in place to ensure attendees, staff, athletes and performers have a safe and healthy environment for the event. A full list of precautionary measures and frequently asked questions can be viewed on the Rodeo’s website.
Tickets are going fast for this year’s Rodeo and the Sikeston Jaycees are highly encouraging those who are interested to buy early. Tickets can be purchased at the box office located at 1220 N. Ingram Rd. in Sikeston or over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at SikestonRodeo.com.
