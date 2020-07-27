Volunteers on Maui find a missing boy who disappeared as Douglas neared

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In addition to concerns about severe weather, Maui residents were on edge overnight after a little boy went missing.
But thankfully, there was a happy ending Sunday.
Community search teams say 5-year-old Cadyn Silva disappeared Saturday night around sunset in Kahakuloa, Maui.
The child apparently has non-verbal autism.
This morning, a wave of relief washed over the community — especially as many worried about the impacts from Hurricane Douglas.
Around 10 a.m., search teams climbed out of the woods with him. Searchers say they found him on a rocky cliff in a dangerous area.
Besides first responders, about 75 people from the community banded together to help with the search in the pounding rain.
Thankfully Cadyn was found safe and uninjured.
“It was really exciting that we were even able to find him because I think at that point everyone was really tired,” search volunteer William Duplessie said. “It was difficult to find him and the dog alerted us to him and yeah we found him and it was amazing to see unscathed.”
Stephen Duplessie added, “There was a whole party of heroes that were looking for this kid and just celebrating his safe return.”
Searchers say they were trying everything to get the boy to respond, and they also credit their dog Mushu for sensing the boy was near
Aside from being cold and hungry, the boy was happy to be found and overall good condition.
