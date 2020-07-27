TDH confirms over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths statewide

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 2,553 new coronavirus cases Monday afternoon with the addition of 11 deaths across the state.
Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases count has surpassed 96,400. TDH says 95,433 cases of that total are confirmed and another 1,056 cases are considered probable.
There have been 978 deaths in connection to the virus.
In the last 24 hours, TDH has reported 36 new COVID-19 hospitalizations. There have been 4,280 Tennesseans hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
Health officials confirmed 402 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County Monday, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 19,166 cases.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there have been 262 deaths, the youngest of which was 11 years old.
There are currently 5,439 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. Seventy percent of the total cases have recovered and 8,053 are currently in quarantine.
As new cases are identified, hospital capacity has become scarce in the Mid-South. According to SCHD’s Healthcare Resource Tracking System, ICU utilization is currently at 91 percent.
City and county officials have each issued masks ordinances to help reduce the communal spread of the virus.
The health department also continues to investigating clusters at several long-term care facilities in Shelby County that have caused more than 76 deaths among residents and employees.
A separate set of facilities have resolved their clusters. A cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without reporting a new coronavirus case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 38,623 total cases and 401 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,090 cases; 16 deaths; 947 recoveries
- Cross -- 150 cases; 1 death; 109 recoveries
- Lee -- 876 cases; 6 deaths; 848 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 539 cases; 8 deaths; 399 recoveries
- Phillips -- 250 cases; 6 deaths; 192 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 119 cases; 3 deaths; 84 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,067 cases; 3 deaths; 942 recoveries
Mississippi -- 52,304 total cases and 1,495 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 274 cases; 3 deaths
- Benton -- 88 cases
- Coahoma -- 535 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,818 cases; 23 deaths
- Lafayette -- 723 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 454 cases; 5 deaths
- Panola -- 732 cases; 9 deaths
- Quitman -- 168 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 565 cases; 19 deaths
- Tippah -- 263 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 182 cases; 4 deaths
Tennessee -- 96,489 total cases and 978 deaths
- Crockett -- 162 cases; 3 deaths; 67 recoveries
- Dyer -- 446 cases; 5 deaths; 202 recoveries
- Fayette -- 541 cases; 8 deaths; 322 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 704 cases; 11 deaths; 398 recoveries
- Haywood -- 294 cases; 4 deaths; 111 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 345 cases; 6 deaths; 158 recoveries
- McNairy -- 247 cases; 2 deaths; 100 recoveries
- Tipton -- 966 cases; 8 deaths; 632 recoveries
