Supreme Court provides new guidance on staffing, access to court facilities, jury trials, evictions in Ky.

“It’s been almost two months since the Supreme Court first reopened court facilities to in-person services,” Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said in an announcement to justices, judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel. “During that time, we’ve all gotten a crash course in what works and what doesn’t during a global emergency. We’ve received a significant amount of input from court employees and elected officials and through our Reopening Task Forces for Circuit, Family and District courts. This feedback has been integral to guiding our decisions on processes and procedures as we move forward.”