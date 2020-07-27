Southern Illinois National Hunting and Fishing Days at John A Logan College cancelled

Southern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days is the largest celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day in the country. Established in 1987, the event has hosted over 1 million sportspeople and their families. John A. Logan College took over the operation of the event in 2006. The annual event brings over 40,000 visitors to the campus. Along with title sponsor Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, the College has grown the event to include over 200 vendors, calling contests, seminars, archery, and kids fishing.