S7HD reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region on July 27.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- Hardin County: One male 10s, one female 20s, one male 20s, one female 40s, one male 50s, one female 70s
- Johnson County: One female 10s, one male 20s, one male 50s, one female 60s
- Massac County: One male 20s, one female 50s, one male 50s
- Pope County: One female 80s
- Pulaski County: One male 50s, one female 80s
- Union County: One male 20s, one female 30s, one male 30s, one female 40s, one male 50s, three females 60s, one female 80s
Seven more people in the Southern Seven region have recovered.
To date, 282 people from the region have recovered.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 486 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
