Scattered storms possible for much of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Pre frontal Trough is moving into the area this afternoon and this will focus shower and thunderstorms development. Ahead of this trough it is hot and humid. We will see high temperatures reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will have the potential to produce very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
A few hours after sunset most of the activity will decrease with only isolated storms possible. Tomorrow a front will sag across our central counties. Scattered storms will develop along and south of this front with our northern counties remaining mainly dry.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s north to the middle 70s south. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle to upper 80s.
We will see a good chance of storms through the weekend. Rainfall amounts could range between 3 and 5 inches between now and Sunday evening.
