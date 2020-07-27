Scattered storms possible for much of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. Pre frontal Trough is moving into the area this afternoon and this will focus shower and thunderstorms development. Ahead of this trough it is hot and humid. We will see high temperatures reach the lower 90s with the heat index approaching 100 degrees. Thunderstorms that develop this afternoon will have the potential to produce very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.