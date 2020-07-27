13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co., Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on July 27.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – one teen, and five in their twenties;
- Male – one teen, three in their twenties, two in their fifties and one in his sixties.
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 542 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
So far, 377 individuals have been released from isolation.
Currently, 146 active cases are being managed.
