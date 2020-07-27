3 more positive COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on July 27. (Source: Stock image/ Pexels)
By Jessica Ladd | July 27, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 8:37 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on July 27.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in her 50s, hospitalized

Gallatin County

  • Two females, in their 40s, both are at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 82 lab confirmed positives.

White County has had a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 41 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

