3 more positive COVID-19 cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on July 27.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- One female, in her 50s, hospitalized
Gallatin County
- Two females, in their 40s, both are at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 82 lab confirmed positives.
White County has had a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 41 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
