Mild and Muggy Monday Morning

A quiet morning with temperatures in the 70s and still very humid. As a cold front approaches the Heartland from the north, increased chances of storms will occur from Cape Girardeau north into southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri heading into the afternoon. Some stronger storms may occur with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s north to low 90s south with feel like temps near 100F for our southern counties.