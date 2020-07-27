Ky. unsolicited seed packets warning

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - In a post on Facebook, Commissioner Ryan Quarles warned Kentuckians of unsolicited seed packets people have been receiving in the mail.
Over the weekend, officials learned that Kentucky is the fourth state known to have received unsolicited seed packets appearing to have originated from China.
At this point in time, they don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam, or an act of agricultural bio-terrorism.
Unsolicited seeds could be invasive and introduce unknown diseases to local plants, harm livestock or threaten our environment.
It is incredibly important that if you receive a package of foreign or unfamiliar seeds, you report it to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture immediately.
Individuals who have received suspicious packages with seeds shouldn’t throw them away: put them in an airtight bag and ship them to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s division of Plant Protection Quarantine at USDA-APHIS PPQ, P.O. Box 475, Hebron, Kentucky 41048.
