KSP responds to McCracken Co. Juvenile Detention Center for disturbance

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - At approximately 6:30 p.m. on July 26, 2020, Kentucky State Police Post 1 received a call from the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center stating that a handful of juveniles were destroying property.
After failed negotiations with the juveniles by detention center staff, KSP Troopers were asked to enter the facility to assist in restoring order.
Shortly after responding, Troopers were able to restore order quickly and the juveniles voluntarily re-entered their cells.
A staff member of the detention center was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident; there were no other injuries reported.
KSP has opened an investigation to determine whether additional charges will be filed against the juveniles involved.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.