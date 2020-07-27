Ill. AG urges residents to be alert for unemployment insurance ID theft

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul urged residents throughout Illinois to be on alert for identity theft related to unemployment insurance.
As tens of thousands of Illinois residents apply for unemployment insurance benefits, the attorney general’s office is cautioning people to be alert for identity theft.
Recently, he said his office has received dozens of complaints from individuals throughout the state who learned that someone applied for unemployment insurance benefits in their name.
Several people contacted the attorney general’s office after receiving unemployment insurance debit cards in the mail, despite not having applied for benefits.
Attorney General Raoul is warning people who received these cards in the mail that their personal or financial information may have been compromised. He urged these individuals to contact the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 800-814-0513 to report receiving the unsolicited card and contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Office if they need information to take the steps to guard against identity theft.
Those who think their personal or financial information has been compromised can take the following steps to protect themselves:
- Monitor your credit report
- Consider requesting a fraud alert
- Consider placing a freeze on your credit report
- Review all your financial accounts closely
- Consider placing transaction alerts with your bank or financial institution
- Be vigilant for other unusual occurrences, such as receiving other debit or credit cards in the mail or changes to your address or password for a financial account
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.