Hunger strikers continue on as protesters become starved for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protests for Breonna Taylor have not dwindled. Including the group of hunger strikers, who are still going a week into their mission.
The group provided updates at Sunday’s Kentucky Alliance press conference.
Seven days without any actual food, the protesters are committed to their pledge. It’s been 135 days after Breonna Taylor died, and they won’t eat until the officers involved are arrested.
“Nothing has been done the cops responsible for her murder, walk free as white men who killed a black woman in our community,” one hunger striker said.
The hunger strikers said they’re only allowed to drink water and take supplements, however, they say they’ve found a way to feed off of justice.
“Unless there is news coming down about termination or indictment of the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor, it will not impact our strike or pursuit of justice,” said another hunger striker.
They’ve been live streaming their journey through their Facebook page. Multiple times a day, everyday in an effort to keep reminding people what their mission is.
“The city of Louisville will believe your words, when we see action,” Vincent Gonzales said. “We have been waiting four months for answers, four months for accountability.”
The groups say that they have not heard from any local officials about their strike.
