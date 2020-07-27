Heartland COVID-19 survivor urges everyone to wear mask

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) -A heartland COVID-19 survivor is telling her story and how her life has been affected since being diagnosed.
“I am really looking forward to having my old self back,” said Jill Johnston, COVID-19 survivor.
It’s been over a month since Johnston tested positive for COVID-19, but for her nothing is the same.
“Just lying in bed at night feel my legs and arms hurting. It’s fatigue and that hallmark inflammation that still dealing with,” she said.
Johnston said she didn’t believe she would ever get it.
“I always prided my self for being a runner, not smoking and trying to be healthy,” she said.
But she said COVID-19 has a mind of its own.
“Cant say that healthy people won’t get it and non-healthy people will,” she said.
And now, Johnston said if you get COVID-19, people look at you differently.
“There’s a stigma attached that people are a little squeamish, even health care providers are squeamish, about having us around and that does not help the COVID patient at all,” she said.
Johnston said just last week her doctor told her to go to a radiologist, but when they found out she had tested positive, they wanted to move the appointment back.
“I had to stand my ground and say this is my health. I need this test and my doctor feels like there is probably a blood clot there,” she said.
She said thankfully they finally understood because the doctor sent her right back to the hospital.
“I had to stand my ground and I’m glad I did because a lot of people understand when they hear deep vein thrombosis or blood clot in the leg they know that’s a serious thing and left unchecked, not a good thing to deal with,” she said.
Johnston said she’s not sure what’s next but hopes to feel better soon.
“I’ve been through a lot and there’s gotta be a light at the end of this COVID tunnel, has to be,” she said.
Johnston said if she could go back, she would wear a mask from the beginning of the pandemic. She encourages everyone to wear theirs so they don’t have to go through what she is dealing with.
