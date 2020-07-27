Graves Co. reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
- Four female Graves County resident in their 20s tested positive
- Three female Graves County residents in their 50s tested positive
- Four male Graves County residents in their 30s tested positive
- Two male Graves County residents in their 70s tested positive
- Three male Graves County residents in their 20s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive
- Three male Graves County residents in their 40s tested positive
- Two female Graves County residents in their teens tested positive
- Five female Graves County residents in their 60s tested positive
- Two male Graves County resident in their 60s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in his 50s tested positive
- Two male Graves County residents between 0-10 tested positive
- Two female Graves County residents in their 30s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in her 40s tested positive
- One Graves County resident in his teens tested positive
All the cases are in isolation.
There have been 456 confirmed cases in the county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.