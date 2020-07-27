Graves Co. reports 35 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 27, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 9:13 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

  • Four female Graves County resident in their 20s tested positive
  • Three female Graves County residents in their 50s tested positive
  • Four male Graves County residents in their 30s tested positive
  • Two male Graves County residents in their 70s tested positive
  • Three male Graves County residents in their 20s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 80s tested positive
  • Three male Graves County residents in their 40s tested positive
  • Two female Graves County residents in their teens tested positive
  • Five female Graves County residents in their 60s tested positive
  • Two male Graves County resident in their 60s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in his 50s tested positive
  • Two male Graves County residents between 0-10 tested positive
  • Two female Graves County residents in their 30s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in her 40s tested positive
  • One Graves County resident in his teens tested positive

All the cases are in isolation.

There have been 456 confirmed cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.