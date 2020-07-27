Gov. Beshear to announce ‘new steps’ to fight growing cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce new steps for fighting growing cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
On Sunday, the governor said he would announce those steps on Monday and walk through the “what and the why behind each one.”
He made the announcement after a meeting with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator, and multiple community and health leaders.
Dr. Birx said Kentucky has a “real opportunity” to curb infection while the state sits at a 5-7 percent positivity rate. She said the first wave of the pandemic spread in rural areas and now cases started spreading at “household levels.”
“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some steps,” Governor Beshear said.
The announcement is expected to include guidance on schools and other measures that will have a “maximum impact” on curbing case numbers.
On Saturday, Kentucky recorded its second-highest single day total since the pandemic began.
On Sunday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported a total of 27,079 cases of COVID-19 in the state, 316 of which were new. Eight new cases were children ages 5 and younger.
A total of 700 deaths from COVID-19 were reported.
Updated testing data and the number of recovered cases will be updated on Monday.
