Franklin Co. EMA: COVID-19 cases have risen ‘significantly’ in county

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The emergency management agency director is asking county residents to follow CDC guidelines as cases in the county rise “significantly.”
In a statement on the EMA Facebook page, Director Ryan M. Buckingham said the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen significantly in a short amount of time.
“Personal protection is an individual responsibility, however, everyone plays a key role in protecting our communities and reducing the risk of community spread,” he said in the post.
The EMA partnered with the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, Williamson County EMA and State of Illinois Emergency Operations Center in Springfield to distribute thousands of items of PPE and supplies to first responders, health care providers and other services.
On Sunday, the Bi-County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, bringing the total of active lab-confirmed cases to 58. They reported 45 recoveries and a total of 103 cases to date.
