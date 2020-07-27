First Alert: Storms possible this afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A quiet, humid morning with temperatures in the 70s.
Lisa Michaels says there will be an increased chance of storms from Cape Girardeau north into southern Illinois and northern portions of southeast Missouri this afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.
Some stronger storms may occur with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds.
High temperatures will be in the upper 80s north to low 90s south with “feel like” temperatures near 100 degrees for our southern counties.
We will get some relief from the humidity this week, and a cool down in temperatures that will be in the 80s. However, more rain and storms will be around daily.
Heavier and more widespread rain will return by the end of the week.
