Dog Found Shot in Malden, Reward Offered

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A dog was found in Dunklin County over the weekend with life threatening injuries which he died of a day later. Now, there’s a reward to find the person responsible.
“It was time to set out a reward and see if we can get information on who shot Sebastian and who left him running in that much agony” says Director of Caruthersville Humane Society Karol Wilcox.
“Right now, what we’ve put in is $200 and I understand maybe there are some people who are going to donate later through Malden.”
With hopes to find out who and why Sebastian was shot with led to his death.
“We haven’t had anyone come forward to say I have a valid reason for shooting this dog.”
Which might justify why he was shot, but not why it wasn’t fatal at the time of the shooting.
“In Missouri if a dog is off of your own derented property, and is on someone elses property, and its aggressing on personal property you have the right to defend yourself. We always value the human life over the animal life.”
In Sebastian’s case, he was found hurting in agony and extreme pain.
“But in that instance, you should shoot the dog to kill the dog. Not to injure the dog and leave it running in injury.”
Which is why she’s demanding answers.
“It leads to question that why didn’t someone if they were close enough to do this kind of harm to him why didn’t they go ahead and put him down. So, I just think there is more to this story than we are looking at.”
KFVS12 reached out to the Malden police department who tell me even though the dog was found within the city limits, that doesn’t necessarily mean, it was injured within the county. And people should take that into consideration before calling the department with tips.
Anyone with information about the shooting of Sebastian is asked to call the Humane society in Caruthersville. And you can remain anonymous.
