Dairy give away event in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - There will be a free dairy give away event in Graves County.
The event will take place at the Mayfield/ Graves Co. fairgrounds on July 30.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and go until all the diary products are gone.
Multiple organizations have teamed up to give away 1,350 dairy boxes to help families effected by COVID-19.
Each dairy box will include two gallons of milk, four individual flavored milks, cream cheese, sour cream and french onion dip.
There will be one box given per address.
This will be a drive-thru event.
Social distancing will be enforced.
This is a free event and is open to the public.
