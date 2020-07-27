Community blood drive at Carbondale Civic Center

By Jessica Ladd | July 27, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 1:34 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale and the American Red Cross have teamed up to host the Carbondale Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All blood, plasma, and platelet donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Red Cross says this testing may provide critical insight into whether donors may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus.

All volunteers and donors will be required to wear a face mask.

Donation stations will be spaced apart for social distancing.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive to schedule your appointment.

Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

