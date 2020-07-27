City to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new Jackson roundabout

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will host a public ribbon cutting ceremony for the new roundabout.
The ceremony will be held on Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the northeast quadrant of the new roundabout at the intersection of E. Main St. and Shawnee Blvd.
Parking for the event is available only along both sides of E. Main St. on the eastern side of the roundabout for the most convenient access to the ceremony. Limited parking will also be available on both sides of Tracy Street, which is the first street west of the roundabout.
Attendees are asked to not park along E. Main St., west of the roundabout or anywhere along Shawnee Blvd.
The city asks that if you have been sick in the past two weeks to avoid attending the ceremony. They ask that those who do attend stay 6 feet apart or more in public, wear masks and wash hands, surfaces and common items regularly.
On June 30, the city said the new roundabout was fully open to traffic in all directions. This was ahead of the originally scheduled opening date.
Construction on the project started in December 2019 by Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc. of Friedheim, Mo. for $762,042.21.
The improvements included a concrete roundabout, grading, pavement, storm water controls, sidewalks, striping, street lighting and improved water and sewer lines. It was designed and inspected by Cochran Engineering of Farmington, Mo.
This is the second roundabout in Jackson and the city said it was built to relieve traffic congestion at the intersection and improve access to East Elementary School, Litz Park, local businesses, residential subdivisions and nearby emergency facilities.
