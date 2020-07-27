Bi-County Health reports first COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill.-(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported eleven new COVID-19 cases and one death on July 27.
A male in his seventies from Williamson county, whose diagnosis was announced a couple of weeks ago, died of a COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
Females:
One in their 40s, one in their 60s, and one in their 80s
Males:
One child under 10 and one in their 30s.
Williamson County
Females:
One child, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s. Males: One in their 50s.
To date, there have been a total of 271 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 108 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.
