Bi-County Health reports first COVID-19 death, 11 new cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 27, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 1:52 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill.-(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported eleven new COVID-19 cases and one death on July 27.

A male in his seventies from Williamson county, whose diagnosis was announced a couple of weeks ago, died of a COVID-19 related illness.

The positive individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Franklin County

Females:

One in their 40s, one in their 60s, and one in their 80s

Males:

One child under 10 and one in their 30s.

Williamson County

Females:

One child, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s. Males: One in their 50s.

To date, there have been a total of 271 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 108 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 175 have recovered in Williamson County and 59 have recovered in Franklin County.

