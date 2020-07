Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the first half of the night. The activity will dissipate before sunrise on Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 70s. More scattered storms expected Tuesday afternoon, best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances peak Wednesday night into Thursday. Decent rain and thunderstorm chances hang through the weekend too.