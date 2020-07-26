Susan’s Unique Boutique fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 1372 N. Kingshighway at on July 25.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small fire in the basement of residential house that had been converted into a business.
The fire was quickly extinguished with moderate smoke and fire damage to the interior.
Fire units were on scene approximately 2.5 hours.
The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, but appears to be accidental.
Jackson Fire, Scott City Fire, Gordonville Fire Protection District, and East County Fire Protection District along with several off duty Cape Fire Fighters were called into to backfill stations.
