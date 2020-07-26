316 more COVID-19 cases in Ky., ‘additional steps’ to be released

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the commonwealth’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 on Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. July 26, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 27,079 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 316 of which were newly reported July 26.
Eight new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.
Gov. Beshear also reported four new deaths.
To date, 700 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
The newly reported deaths include a 70-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 37-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County; and a 76-year-old man from Ohio County.
“I want you to know that the White House and Kentucky state government are in complete agreement that the escalation of cases is going to require us to take some new steps,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re going to announce those steps tomorrow and we’ll talk through the what and the why behind each one.”
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.
