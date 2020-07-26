Heartlanders disgusted with littered masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred people commented on why they felt littered masks were unacceptable.
After hearing complaints about PPE gear tossed on the ground, Heartland News went out and found more than a dozen masks along a section of Broadway and Main Street while driving around.
Many of the masks were laying on sidewalks and in parking lots and about half a dozen found within 50 feet of a trash can.
We talked with Clint Allen who says he walks in Downtown Cape Girardeau and sees masks laying around along streets and sidewalks in the area. He says the littering of any personal protective equipment is unacceptable.
“Especially considering we are trying to wear these to get germs away from other people,” Allen said. “Throwing them on the ground and stuff like that, I don’t know if it has any type of scientific issues as far as germs go, but, the more they’re out there, the likelihood it grows that it could happen. If there are no masks on the ground like there shouldn’t be, there’s no worry about that and there’s far more than you would think.”
Allen, along with other people we talked with, said they were upset to see so many masks and other trash near trash cans where they could be easily disposed of.
"That's one of the things that I think is very unique and cool about Downtown Cape Girardeau is that there are a number of public trash cans up and down these downtown streets," Allen said. "Obviously we know what the purpose of a trash can is but the reason they have these is to encourage people not to litter. To decrease that and to keep the beauty of the downtown area beautiful."
Ghenadii Bitco lives in Downtown Cape Girardeau and says he comes across these masks laying on the ground also. For him though, they are just like any other trash and that the main problem isn't the masks; but it's the education and setting standards with each person in doing their part to keep things clean.
"We can do much better and I think we have to keep our streets clean, our houses and everything," Bitco said. "I think the parents have to educate their kids, with every individual and every family."
Bitco said overall, if you expect things to be clean for you, then you have to do your part to keep things clean for the next person.
“I just wish that every human being on this world will understand that we have to act with certain actions if we want to get the result in what we are expecting.”
