First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The upcoming week will bring a couple waves of wet and stormy weather as well as a couple surges of slightly cooler and less humid air. The first cold front will approach Monday night…with an increasing chance of thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and evening. Some strong storms will be possible late Monday. Highs will likely make the low 90s again Monday, but things will be a bit cooler after that. More periods of showers and storms (but with breaks) look likely the rest of the week. Another stronger weather system may bring some heavier rains late in the week, but should leave behind some very pleasant weather for next weekend with lower temps and lower dew points.