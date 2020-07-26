First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Not much change today, but as we get into the upcoming work week our weather pattern will be getting much more active and gradually less hot and humid. Today is looking very much like Saturday, with hot and humid conditions and a few isolated showers and storms. Actual highs of about 90 to 95 but afternoon heat indices about 100 to 105 except locally higher in the Bootheel. Any isolated showers should fizzle after sunset, leading to a quite and muggy Sunday night.
The upcoming week will bring a couple waves of wet and stormy weather as well as a couple surges of slightly cooler and less humid air. The first cold front will approach Monday night…with an increasing chance of thunderstorms late Monday afternoon and evening. Some strong storms will be possible late Monday. Highs will likely make the low 90s again Monday, but things will be a bit cooler after that. More periods of showers and storms (but with breaks) look likely the rest of the week. Another stronger weather system may bring some heavier rains late in the week, but should leave behind some very pleasant weather for next weekend with lower temps and lower dew points.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.