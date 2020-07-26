First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A few isolated evening showers and thunderstorms should fizzle around sunset this evening, leading to another mostly clear, warm and humid night. Monday will start out about the same, but by later in the day we’ll finally be seeing the pattern begin to change as a summer cold front approaches from the northwest. Models are running a bit more slowly with clouds and thunderstorms moving in Monday afternoon, but it does look as though some storms will be pushing in from the northwest from mid-afternoon through Monday evening. Highs on Monday will likely be mainly in the low 90s one last time, as the rest of the week should see highs mainly in the 80s. A few strong storms are likely late Monday, but we are not outlooked by SPC currently.
The week ahead will be unusually active for this time of year as 2 or 3 systems move through with northwest flow. Models are having trouble with the timing and are running way too cool with automated temperatures, but the bottom line does look to be 2 or 3 periods of showers and storms, with generally lower temps and dew points. Excessive rain may become an issue by later in the week as a front hangs over the area. The nicest weather may wait for next weekend, as we’ll have an upper trough in place with below average temps and dewpoints for a few days.
