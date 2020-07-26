First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A few isolated evening showers and thunderstorms should fizzle around sunset this evening, leading to another mostly clear, warm and humid night. Monday will start out about the same, but by later in the day we’ll finally be seeing the pattern begin to change as a summer cold front approaches from the northwest. Models are running a bit more slowly with clouds and thunderstorms moving in Monday afternoon, but it does look as though some storms will be pushing in from the northwest from mid-afternoon through Monday evening. Highs on Monday will likely be mainly in the low 90s one last time, as the rest of the week should see highs mainly in the 80s. A few strong storms are likely late Monday, but we are not outlooked by SPC currently.