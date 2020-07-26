Egyptian Health Department reports 15 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on July 26 of fifteen more Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- a female, in her 60s
- a male, in his 60s
- a female, in her 70s
- a male, in his 80s
Gallatin County
- a female, under the age of two
- a female, in her 40s
- a female, in her 70s
- a female, in her 70s
White County
- a male, under the age of two
- a female, in her teens
- a male, in his 20s, case status in progress
- a female, in her 30s
- a female, in her 50s, case status in progress
- a female, in her 60s
- a female, in her 60s
All the individuals are in isolation.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 81 lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
White County has had a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 39 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
