Egyptian Health Department reports 15 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | July 26, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 2:40 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on July 26 of fifteen more Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • a female, in her 60s
  • a male, in his 60s
  • a female, in her 70s
  • a male, in his 80s

Gallatin County

  • a female, under the age of two
  • a female, in her 40s
  • a female, in her 70s
  • a female, in her 70s

White County

  • a male, under the age of two
  • a female, in her teens
  • a male, in his 20s, case status in progress
  • a female, in her 30s
  • a female, in her 50s, case status in progress
  • a female, in her 60s
  • a female, in her 60s

All the individuals are in isolation.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 81 lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

White County has had a total of 51 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 39 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

