Bi-County Health Department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Nine cases are from Franklin County, and 12 are from Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 268 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 103 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.
There has been four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.