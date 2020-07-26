Bi-County Health Department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

By Ashley Smith | July 26, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 3:20 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Nine cases are from Franklin County, and 12 are from Williamson County.

To date, there have been a total of 268 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 103 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.

There has been four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.

