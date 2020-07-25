836 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were at least 26,764 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 836 of which were newly reported Saturday.
“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”
There was five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians.
“This is the part that never gets easier and never will,” said Gov. Beshear. “Every day that we do the right thing, we are protecting each other from the worst pain imaginable. My heart is with these families every waking moment.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.