Fisherman weigh in big at catfish tournament in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Catmasters Catfish Tournament bringing in with it more than 70 teams from around the country to Caruthersville for a big time catch and release catfish tournament along the Mississippi River.
The maximum of 3 fish per boat will be allowed at weigh in with fishing in the boundaries from Cape Girardeau, Mo to Osceola, Ar.
Co-owner of Grizzly Jig Company Wade Mansfield said it's great to see so many people from out of state coming here to Caruthersville for the tournament but also to help bring a boost to the economy.
"These anglers have driven a long way and a lot of them have been here all week," Mansfield said. "So they've been here eating and fishing, socializing and having a big time. We're just glad everybody is enjoying everything."
Mansfield said the event was set up at the riverfront where there is plenty of room for social distancing, as well as a drive through weighing for the anglers. He feels it's a win-win for everyone at the event and the city.
"It's an economy boost. Not only for us but for the town," Mansfield said. "Caruthersville is a small town and a lot of the little river towns like this, the population is declining and same way with the industry, but we feel this is an avenue to bring in and also become a destination place for Caruthersville for big catfish."
The tournament had a cash prize of $37,500 total with the first place winner getting $15,000.
This event has been held for four years in a row now, hosted by Grizzly Jig Company out of Caruthersville.
